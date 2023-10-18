HamberMenu
Coimbatore District Police recover 105.5 sovereign jewellery from father-son duo arrested for theft

October 18, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Police recovered a total of 105.5 sovereigns of jewellery from a man and his son who were arrested in connection with a theft. The arrested have been identified as Palanisamy (47) and his son Arjun (26), hailing from Madurai district.

The duo landed in the custody of the police during the investigation into the theft of 70 sovereigns of jewellery from the house of a 30-year-old woman at Periyanaickenpalayam on October 10.

A special team of the police under T. Namashivayam, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Periyanaickenpalayam sub-division, arrested the father-son duo late on Tuesday. The police also recovered a digital camera and light worth ₹3.3 lakh from them.

A. Saravana Sundar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, felicitated members of the special team, Namashivayam, Periyanaickenpalayam inspector Dhamodaran, two sub-inspector, two special sub-inspectors and three constables.

