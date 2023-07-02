Coimbatore District Police propose to upgrade Thadagam police station

July 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have sent a proposal to the government seeking to upgrade the Thadagam police station with an inspector as the Station House Officer (SHO). The necessity to upgrade the station arose as the Police Department initiated efforts to annex the Thudiyalur police station to the jurisdiction of the Coimbatore City Police. Currently, Thadagam police station is functioning under the circle of Thudiyalur station which has an inspector as the SHO. The proposed merger of Thudiyalur station to the jurisdiction of the city police made the District Superintendent of Police send a proposal to upgrade the Thadagam station. During a recent visit to Coimbatore last month, the then Director General of Police and Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu had said that the Vadavalli and Thudiyalur police stations would be brought under the Coimbatore City Police, soon. At present, Thadagam station, jurisdiction of which covers villages bordering forests and the Anaikatti region, has a strength of 27 personnel. The station also handles the checkposts at Mangarai and Anaikatti on Coimbatore – Mannarkkad Road. Since its limits share boundary with Kerala, the station often handles cases related to the illegal trade of Kerala lottery, said Thadagam station sub-inspector Arumuga Nainar. As its jurisdiction covers forests that are also connected to the Kerala side, the station maintains vigil to deal with activities related to left-wing extremism. In November 2019, the Special Task Force arrested a top Maoist Deepak, alias Chandru alias Sinik, from a forest near Anaikatti. Subsequently, the Thadagam police registered a case against him.