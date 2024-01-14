GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore District Police organise Samathuva Pongal celebration

January 14, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Samathuva Pongal celebration organised by the Coimbatore District Police at Periyanaickenpalayam on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Samathuva Pongal celebration organised by the Coimbatore District Police at Periyanaickenpalayam on Sunday, January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Samathuva Pongal celebration organised by the Coimbatore District Police at Periyanaickenpalayam on Sunday brought festive mood to the families of police personnel and people living in the locality.

District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan took part in the celebrations in the presence of a monk from Ramakrishna Mission, a representative of the Sunnath Jamaath mosque at Periyanaickenpalayam, and a priest from the local parish of the Catholic church.

T. Namashivayam, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Periyanaickenpalayam sub-division, said various programmes were organised for the police personnel, their family members, and the public to celebrate the harvesting festival and to cement communal harmony.

“As every police personnel may not be able to spend time with family on Pongal day on Monday, we organised the celebrations on Sunday,” he said.

Police personnel working at four stations - Periyanaickenpalayam, Thadagam, All Women Police Station Periyanaickenpalayam and traffic station Periyanaickenpalayam, and their family members took part.

Kolam contest, games and performance of traditional martial arts were arranged. Mr. Badrinarayanan distributed prizes to winners.

A baby shower ceremony was organised for a policewoman working at Periyanaickenpalayam during the celebrations.

