Coimbatore district police organise awareness rallies against drug abuse

Updated - June 22, 2024 10:46 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating in an awareness rally against drug abuse in Coimbatore district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

: The Coimbatore District Police observed the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday with a series of awareness initiatives aimed at combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking across the district.

Led by Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, the initiatives included awareness campaigns that reached 1,445 students from 10 colleges and six schools, who marched from several police stations in the district.

In Valparai, participants from local schools and colleges, and police personnel marched from a local police station to the Government Arts and Science College.

The activities of the day included awareness camps, rallies, and pledges against narcotics, all designed to educate and engage both youth and the general public on the hazards of drug abuse.

During the event, Mr. Badrinarayanan stressed the importance of collective vigilance and community involvement in the fight against drug abuse. He emphasised the crucial role of education and awareness in preventing drug-related issues and promoting a healthy lifestyle among young people.

