Coimbatore District Police launch camera-mounted patrol vehicles

December 01, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Thirteen patrol vehicles fitted with advanced surveillance and monitoring system are the new addition to the fleet of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan launched the surveillance and monitoring units, code-named ‘Hawk Eye’, on Friday.

L&T Transportation Infrastructure Limited (L&T TIL), a subsidiary of the L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL), revamped the 13 police vehicles as surveillance and monitoring units through its corporate social responsibility funds.

Each vehicle is fitted with front and rear cameras that can concurrently record visuals, which can be viewed from the police control room. The dust and water resistant system in these vehicles comes with 5G supported WiFi, 2 TB storage, GPS and an LCD display. L&T TIL spent ₹ 17 lakh to fix the system in the 13 patrol vehicles.

Mr. Badrinarayanan said these modern patrol vehicles, with vibration-free night vision cameras, will be used for regular highway patrols, during bandobust duties and while handling large crowds. “They will act as the third eye of the police. The district police are also contemplating to introduce a similar surveillance system in 40-odd two-wheeler patrol vehicles,” he said.

According to the SP, a total of 11,000 surveillance cameras are present in Coimbatore district (rural) limits, which include 1,000 installed by the police and 3,000 installed under government funds. The police carried out a survey of these cameras recently and found out that 10,200 were functional. Instructions have been given to rectify the defunct ones, which include road facing private cameras.

Recently, the police installed 450 surveillance cameras within the jurisdiction of Sulur police station, and 200 cameras each within the limits of the Karamadai and the Mettupalayam police stations. The police will install 200 cameras within the jurisdiction of the Pollachi police station soon.

Vineesh Kumar Parayee, Regional Head of L&T IDPL, said the system will help boost police surveillance, particularly in rural areas, which are not covered under the CCTV network. Project Head of L&T TIL Suresh Sankar Narayanan, Manager R. Parthiban and police officers were present during the launch of the patrol vehicles on PRS Grounds, Coimbatore.

