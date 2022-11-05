Coimbatore district police intensify crackdown on drug peddlers

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan handing over recovered mobile phone to an owner at the District Police Office in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have registered 9,138 cases in connection with various crimes, so far, this year and arrested nearly 10,700 offenders, Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said on Saturday.

He was talking to reporters after handing over 155 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost to the rightful owners. Mr. Badrinarayanan said a total of 604 mobile phones worth ₹90.6 lakh have been recovered by the police this year and handed over to the rightful owners.

Crackdown on drug peddlers

A total of 371 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 515 accused were arrested.

The police have seized 551.78 kg of ganja from them, worth ₹73.54 lakh, he said. This also included the seizure of synthetic drugs such as Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), and Methylene Dioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) pills worth ₹19 lakh, the SP added.

Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), a total of 951 cases have been registered this year and 1,001 accused have been arrested. The police seized 18.04 tonnes of tobacco products worth ₹1.5 crore.

Mr. Badrinarayanan said the police have conducted awareness camps against the usage of drugs at 65 colleges in the district. Anti-drug clubs have been formed in colleges with a police personnel from the local police station as member to create drug-free college campuses.

At the panchayat level, the police have been working with the panchayat presidents, ward councillors, and school headmasters because of which two villages in Sirumugai and Kinathukadavu have been declared as drug-free villages.

The police would continue to work along with people’s participation in the 218 village panchayats in the district. Transit points like Sulur have been kept under constant vigil and the crackdown on drug peddlers would continue, he added.

POCSO cases

Through ‘Project Pallikoodam’, the police have conducted nearly 2,450 awareness programmes in 979 schools and reached out to 1.4 lakh students.

A total of 235 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in which the trial is ongoing for 143 cases. Fourteen cases were convicted this year, he added.

As a precautionary measure, the district police have kept four persons under surveillance. Nearly 30 persons in the district have been kept under general observation, he added.