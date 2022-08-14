Coimbatore District Police increase surveillance cameras in rural areas

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE
August 14, 2022 21:27 IST

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan (third left) checking feeds from the new surveillance cameras installed in Mettupalayam police station limits. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have expanded its surveillance network by adding more cameras in rural towns, including Mettupalayam.

The district police recently added 44 surveillance cameras within the limits of the Mettupalayam police station. They cover 10 strategically important places in Mettupalayam town through which the police expect to prevent crimes, detect crimes and traffic violations.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan has given instructions to all the rural police stations to increase the coverage of surveillance cameras in their limits.

Pollachi, Karumathampatti, Sulur, Pollachi Road, important stretches of Salem – Kochi highway, Mettupalayam Road, Sathyamangalam Road and Thadagam Road are among the places where the police plan to increase the number of surveillance cameras, said officials.

In a recent case, the district police were able to trace a woman hailing from Palakkad who stole a newborn from the maternity ward of the Government Hospital, Pollachi, within 24 hours of the incident. Though the hospital ward did not have CCTV, the police zeroed in on the accused and tracked the movement with the help of surveillance cameras in Pollachi town and other places, officials said.

They added that the district police have also appealed to owners of shops and establishments to install road facing cameras, feeds from which will be helpful in detecting crimes and other offences.

