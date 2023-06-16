ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Police get 51 body-worn cameras 

June 16, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan handing over a body-worn camera to a policeman on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore District Police on Friday received 51 body-worn cameras that will be used during patrols, vehicle checks and traffic regulation. 

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said police stations with heavy strength in terms of personnel would get three cameras each and the medium strength ones have been allotted two cameras each. 

The cameras come with a battery backup of roughly one day. The device has good storage capacity, he said. The cameras will also be used when police personnel handle protests and other law and order issues. 

In the first phase, the district police had received 15 body-worn cameras in July 2021.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tablet computers handed over 

Mr. Badrinarayanan also handed over a total of 15 tablet computers, three each to important police stations, on Friday. The tablets would be used for operating various applications of the police including Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems and Kavalan App. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US