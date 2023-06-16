Coimbatore District Police get 51 body-worn cameras 

June 16, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Police on Friday received 51 body-worn cameras that will be used during patrols, vehicle checks and traffic regulation.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said police stations with heavy strength in terms of personnel would get three cameras each and the medium strength ones have been allotted two cameras each.

The cameras come with a battery backup of roughly one day. The device has good storage capacity, he said. The cameras will also be used when police personnel handle protests and other law and order issues.

In the first phase, the district police had received 15 body-worn cameras in July 2021.

Tablet computers handed over

Mr. Badrinarayanan also handed over a total of 15 tablet computers, three each to important police stations, on Friday. The tablets would be used for operating various applications of the police including Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems and Kavalan App.