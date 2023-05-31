Coimbatore District Police freeze ₹43.99 lakh in bank account for online fraud

May 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have frozen a bank account, with a balance of ₹43.99 lakh, after its holder was found involved in an online scam. The police took the action after the account holder duped a man hailing from Coimbatore district of ₹ 10.9 lakh.

According to the police, M. Sinkaram from Arasur lodged a complaint with the cybercrime station, stating that an unknown person cheated him of the money.

He complained to the police that the cheating happened when he had been searching for a part-time job. An unknown person sent a web link to the complainant via Telegram app for a job. Mr. Sinkaram was given multiple tasks for which he was paid small amounts. Expecting higher returns, he invested a total of ₹10,90,690 with the person in 13 transactions.

After realising that he was cheated of the money, Mr. Sinkaram approached the police. The cybercrime police traced the bank account involved in the cheating. Based on the request from the police, the bank froze the account which had a balance of ₹43,99,711.

People who lose money through online scams have been advised to report such incidents immediately to the number 1930 or via www.cybercrime.gov.in.