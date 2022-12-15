  1. EPaper
Coimbatore district police destroy cannabis plants in special drives in villages

December 15, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan seeing cannabis plants removed from Pasumani village near Periyanaickenpalayam on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police destroyed over 20 kg of cannabis plants, which were cultivated by seven persons in two villages bordering forests near Periyanaickenpalayam, on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the first operation on Wednesday, the police arrested four men who were found growing cannabis along with other crops in their agricultural field at Pasumani tribal village within the limits of the Periyanaickenpalayam police station. The accused have been identified as P. Chellan (63), his son C. Velusamy (26), A. Palanisamy (53) and his son P. Rajappan (33) from Pasumani tribal village.

Nearly 300 cannabis plants weighing 15 kg, which they grew for ganja, were destroyed. Members from the Naxal Special Division of the police and Forest Department staff were also involved in the operation which was headed by Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan. According to the police, the accused had already sold a few kg of ganja some months ago.

On Thursday, the police arrested Nanjan (50), his wife Malarkodi (45) and their son Arun Kumar (25), residents of Kunjoorpathi tribal village near Palamalai, on charges of growing cannabis. The police destroyed 6.4 kg of cannabis plants which the family cultivated.

