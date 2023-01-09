ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Police conduct searches to check illegal stay of foreigners

January 09, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday conducted searches in villages coming under two police station limits to check the possible illegal stay of foreigners.

Searches were conducted within the jurisdictions of the Alandurai and Karunya Nagar police stations. The exercise was carried out after a foreigner was found staying in a village and his host had failed to inform the police as mandated by the Registration of Foreigners Rules, 1992 and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said the stay of foreigners should be informed to the police through Form ‘C’ as prescribed by the above rules.

Details of the host, police station limit, foreigner’s address, details of the passport and visa, purpose of visit and duration of visit among others should be informed. The host will have to submit Form C within 24 hours after the arrival of the foreigner. The form can also be submitted online.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US