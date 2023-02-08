ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district police conduct drive against drugs

February 08, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police carried out a drive against drugs across the district on Wednesday and seized ganja and cannabis infused toffees.

According to the police, based on the instructions from Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, they formed 46 special teams and conducted raids against drugs..

The police said nearly 105 persons were identified and interrogated, in which cases were registered against nine who were found possessing ganja and cannabis infused toffees weighing 28 kg. The police seized the contraband and banned tobacco products from them.

During the drive near Mettupalayam, the police found two persons possessing four country bombs and arrested them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police also booked Shetty Singh, 58, Ramaraj, 30, and Velu, 33, from Karamadai for possessing unlicensed country-made guns. The police also made 25 history-sheeters to sign security bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US