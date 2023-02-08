Coimbatore district police conduct drive against drugs

February 08, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police carried out a drive against drugs across the district on Wednesday and seized ganja and cannabis infused toffees.

According to the police, based on the instructions from Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, they formed 46 special teams and conducted raids against drugs..

The police said nearly 105 persons were identified and interrogated, in which cases were registered against nine who were found possessing ganja and cannabis infused toffees weighing 28 kg. The police seized the contraband and banned tobacco products from them.

During the drive near Mettupalayam, the police found two persons possessing four country bombs and arrested them.

The police also booked Shetty Singh, 58, Ramaraj, 30, and Velu, 33, from Karamadai for possessing unlicensed country-made guns. The police also made 25 history-sheeters to sign security bonds.