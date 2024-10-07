ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Police conduct crime prevention awareness programmes in villages

Published - October 07, 2024 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A police officer addressing people in a public community meeting organised by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore City Police conducted awareness programmes aimed at preventing crimes and popularise mobile applications of the Tamil Nadu police, namely Kaaval Uthavi and Kavalan SOS.

According to the district police, a total of 96 villages were identified for the awareness drive and crime prevention activities. The police conducted community meetings at these places on October 5 and 6, which were attended by villagers.

Officers interacted with the public and urged them to extend support to the police in preventing crimes. They were asked to alert the police upon noticing suspicious activities in their localities. They also created awareness on crimes such as sexual offences, traffic violations and drug abuse.

The public were urged to download Kaaval Uthavi and Kavalan SOS apps of the police on their mobile phones and use them for various services.

Kaaval Uthavi have features, including emergency dial button, police station locator, control room directory, vehicle verification, e-payment of fines for traffic violations, police verification services, lost document report and option to lodge cyber financial related complaints.

