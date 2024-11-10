Coimbatore Police carry out surprise raids at student accommodations

Seven persons were arrested for drug-related offences in raids carried out by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Sunday in student accommodations across the district.

The operation, led by District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, was part of an initiative to curb the possession and use of drugs and banned tobacco products among students. Approximately 450 police personnel carried out searches across hostels, private houses, and student accommodations in the Chettipalayam, Madukkarai, and K.G. Chavadi police jurisdictions.

During these searches, the K.G. Chavadi police registered four cases involving the seizure of one kilogram of ganja, cannabis-laced toffees, and other contraband substances. Seven persons, including six students, were taken into custody. Additionally, nine two-wheelers lacking valid documentation were seized as part of the operation.

