Coimbatore District Police carry out mass surprise inspections

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday carried out mass inspections and vehicle checks against drug peddling, illegal sale of liquor, banned tobacco products, harbouring of criminals, illegal stay by foreigners, etc.

Based on instructions from District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, the drive was conducted in Pollachi, Periyanaickenpalayam, Perur, Karumathampatty, Valparai and Mettupalayam sub-divisions.

The police said that surprise vehicle checks were carried out at 45 locations across the district. The police inspected lodges, dhabas, bars, petty shops and places stayed by students among others.

Facial recognition software was used to check whether persons found in suspicious circumstances had criminal antecedents.

