ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Police carry out mass surprise inspections

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:27 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 10:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police checking a dhabaas part of the mass surprise inspections carried out in the Coimbatore District Police jurisdiction on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday carried out mass inspections and vehicle checks against drug peddling, illegal sale of liquor, banned tobacco products, harbouring of criminals, illegal stay by foreigners, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on instructions from District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, the drive was conducted in Pollachi, Periyanaickenpalayam, Perur, Karumathampatty, Valparai and Mettupalayam sub-divisions.

The police said that surprise vehicle checks were carried out at 45 locations across the district. The police inspected lodges, dhabas, bars, petty shops and places stayed by students among others.

Facial recognition software was used to check whether persons found in suspicious circumstances had criminal antecedents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US