Coimbatore District Police arrest two men for robbing Kerala jeweller of ₹54 lakh

Published - November 13, 2024 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday arrested two persons, who along with three others, robbed a Palakkad native of ₹54 lakh at Velanthavalam near the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border on November 8.

Sumit Nagesh Salunke, 25, and Saneesh Govindan Salunke, 35, both relatives and natives of Maharashtra settled in Palakkad district, were arrested by a special team of the police.

The police said that Suresh, 45, of Palakkad, who had gold jewellery manufacturing units in Coimbatore and Palakkad, lodged a complaint at the K.G. Chavadi police station that he was robbed of ₹54 lakh near the inter-State border at Velanthavalam on November 8.

As per his complaint, five men, who came in three motorcycles, waylaid him and robbed him of the cash at knife-point around 7 a.m. on November 8, when he was heading to Palakkad.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan formed a special team to trace the robbers. The police arrested Sumit and Saneesh on Wednesday and recovered ₹41 lakh from them.

The police found out that Sumit and Saneesh, who worked in jewellery manufacturing units, hired three known persons from Maharashtra for the robbery.

The police were on the lookout for the remaining three Maharashtra natives involved in the robbery.

