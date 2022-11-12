Coimbatore District Police arrest man on the charges of cheating

The Coimbatore District Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a former member of AIADMK on the charges of cheating persons to the tune of ₹2.17 crore.

According to the police, M. Marisamy, 34, a native of Erode, lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore District Police in July 2021 that Athma Sivakumar, 53, a native of Kavundampalayam who was a member of AIADMK, had cheated him of ₹8.25 lakh by promising him a government job.

Believing this, he paid the amount in instalments to Athma Sivakumar and his associates. Later, he came to know that he was cheated.

Similarly, the associates were involved in cheating 68 more persons from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nilgiris districts with the same promise and had taken ₹2.17 crore, and went absconding.

On Saturday, the police arrested Athma Sivakumar and booked him under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) read with 120 b (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are in search of his associates.