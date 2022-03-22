Coimbatore District Police arrest four persons on charges of cheating, harassment

The Cyber Crime unit of Coimbatore District Police, on Sunday, arrested four persons on charges of cheating and harassing a woman. The police said that a 24-year-old woman from Veeriyampalayam lodged a complaint in November last year that she had applied for a loan of ₹ 1.01 lakh through a mobile application, but allegedly did not receive the full amount. The woman alleged that she received several phone calls from unknown numbers, wherein the persons on the other side verbally abused her for not repaying the loan. The Cyber Crime police traced the accused —Arshiya Afreen (24), Parvin (31), Rahman Sharif (24) and Yasin Basha (27) — to Bengaluru and arrested them on Sunday.

The accused were booked under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 72 (Penalty for breach of confidentiality and privacy) of the Information Technology Act and were remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

Crackdown on footboard travel

In an attempt to crack down on footboard travelling by passengers in buses, the police on Tuesday made those travelling on footboards to take an 'oath' . Sources said that the Annur police were engaged in a vehicle check on Tuesday morning when they found youths travelling on footboards in government and private buses that were packed. The police asked them to de-board the buses and made them take an oath that they would not travel on footboards henceforth. The youths were let off with a warning, according to the sources.