September 29, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Friday arrested two persons hailing from Assam on the charges of possessing a suspected narcotic substance, near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district. The arrested have been identified as Zakir Hussain (36) and N. Asma (40), who had been working in a betel nut processing unit near Thondamuthur.

According to the police, a special team searched the betel nut processing unit at Thondamuthur east street, based on specific information on the sale of drugs. The police found a type of brown powder packed in small containers which the accused had been selling for ₹2,500 per piece. The police took the contraband into custody, after a sample tested using the spot-testing kit indicated the presence of a narcotic substance.

A total of 175 small containers, each having 18 to 20 mg of the contraband, were seized from the two accused. The contraband, totally weighing 25 gm, was worth around ₹5 lakh, the police claimed. The police personnel also seized 100 gm of ganja from the accused.

A police officer said Hussain procured the suspected drug from Assam and brought it to Coimbatore. Asma was handling the sales. The official added that samples of the seized substance would be sent to a government laboratory for further examination.