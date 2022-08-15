Coimbatore district police arrest 44 persons for illegal sale of liquor on I-Day

Coimbatore district police arrest 44 persons for illegal sale of liquor on I-DayCOIMBATORE
The District Police on Monday arrested 44 persons on charges of selling liquor in the black market on Independence Day. The police seized 797 bottles from them.
The police conducted surprise raids in all the sub-divisions in the district and found the accused selling liquor illegally. Tasmac liquor outlets and private bars remained closed in the district on Monday for Independence Day.
