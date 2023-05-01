ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district police arrest 10 ganja peddlers in special drive

May 01, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a total of 10 persons on the charges of possessing and selling ganja in a special drive held on Monday.  The police said the special drive was conducted within the limits of all the police stations in Coimbatore rural, based on the instructions of V. Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police.  According to the district police, a total of 206 persons were arrested for peddling ganja from January this year. The police registered 156 cases and seized 428.85 kg of ganja from the offenders. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US