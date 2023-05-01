HamberMenu
Coimbatore district police arrest 10 ganja peddlers in special drive

May 01, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a total of 10 persons on the charges of possessing and selling ganja in a special drive held on Monday.  The police said the special drive was conducted within the limits of all the police stations in Coimbatore rural, based on the instructions of V. Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police.  According to the district police, a total of 206 persons were arrested for peddling ganja from January this year. The police registered 156 cases and seized 428.85 kg of ganja from the offenders. 

