Coimbatore District Police apprehend suspects in two murders

September 14, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday apprehended two persons who were allegedly involved in the recent murders of an elderly woman at Kaniyur and a practitioner of traditional medicine at Keeranatham.

S. Velu (29) of Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district and V. Sanjeevi (33) of K.G. Chavadi in Coimbatore district, who had become friends while serving judicial remand in the Coimbatore Central Prison, were apprehended by the police.

The police suspect that the duo was involved in the murder of G. Paappa of Ganga Lakshmi Thottam near Kaniyur, who was found dead with her throat slit in her residence on August 31. The woman’s ornaments were missing.

The involvement of Velu and Sanjeevi is also suspected in the murder of Selvamani, a practitioner of Siddha medicine at Keeranatham. Selvamani, who originally hailed from Jalakandapuram in Salem district, was found dead in his residence on September 11. He was a differently abled person.

The police were questioning the two suspects and collecting evidence for their alleged involvement in the two murders.

