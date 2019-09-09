Coimbatore District Play School Owners’ Association criticises NEP draft

The Coimbatore District Play School Owners’ Association (CDPSOA) has criticised the draft National Education Policy (NEP) over the three language formula.

In a review report of the draft NEP, K. Gowthaman, President, CDPSOA, said here recently that the draft committee has done creditable work to record many ills (in the education system). “Unfortunately, very few solutions are offered”, the report claimed.

On the language controversy, the report flayed the draft NEP for saying that English has no advantage over other Indian languages, questioning why the draft was published in English.

The report also claimed that the government schools did not have any compulsion to obtain recognition from the government, hence failing to upgrade its infrastructure. The proposed 5+3+3+4 design of the draft NEP, which entails merging three years of pre-school with Class I and II would add to the discomfort of the child, the report claimed. However, the report also commended the draft NEP for noting that early childhood care and education (ECCE) as the very best investment that India can make.