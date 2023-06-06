Coimbatore district makes a mark in NIRF Ranking

June 06, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ten out of the 100 higher educational institutions under ‘Colleges’ categorisation of NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2023 are in Coimbatore district.

In all, 33 out of the 100 top-ranked colleges under NIRF 2023 ranking are in Tamil Nadu. Nationwide, education institutions with higher NIRF ranking have been attracting more number of quality students.

The 10 colleges in Coimbatore district are PSGR Krishnammal College for Women (ranked fourth), PSG College of Arts and Science (20), Kongunadu Arts and Science College (29), Srikrishna Arts and Science College (33), Government Arts College (44), Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science (71), Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science (86), SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science (89), NGM College, Pollachi (95), and Dr. G.R. Damodaran College of Science (99).

Chennai comes next with nine colleges: Presidency College (3), Loyola College (7), Madras Christian College (16), Stella Maris College for Women (37), Madras School of Social Work (39), Queen Marys College (60), Women’s Christian College (66), Guru Nanak College (82) and Ethiraj College for Women (94).

Tiruchi district accounts for five colleges in the top 100: St. Joseph’s College (25), Bishop Heber College (34), Holy Cross College (40), Jamal Mohamed College (56), and National College (90)

The two colleges in top 100 ranking in Madurai district are Thiagarajar College (18), and The American College (58). Kanyakumari district also has two ranked colleges: Nesamony Memorial Christian College (88), and Women’s Christian College (91).

The rest of the ranked colleges in Tamil Nadu are V.O Chidambaram College, Tuticorin (27); St.Xaviers College (55); Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi (63); Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi (69); and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women, Perambalur (74).

Coimbatore district has made a mark in ‘Overall’ category with Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, being ranked 15th, Bharathiyar University 36th, and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University placed at 93rd position.

Under the categorisation of ‘Universities’, there are three institutions in Coimbatore district: Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham (7); TNAU (72), and Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women (81). Periyar University in Salem district has been ranked 59.

Under ‘Engineering’ category, Coimbatore district accounts for three institutions: Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham (19), PSG College of Technology (63), and Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (77).