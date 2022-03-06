Coimbatore district logs 25 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 84 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 373 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.9 % on Saturday when 3,130 swab samples were subjected to tests and 29 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported eight cases. Fourteen persons recovered from the disease and there were 102 active cases in the district on Sunday. The TPR of the district stood at 0.5 % on Saturday when 1,360 swab samples were tested and seven persons were found infected.