Coimbatore district logs 180 COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

28 March 2021 23:37 IST

A total of 180 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The district administration said in a release that 2,590 persons underwent tests in the district on Sunday and results of 180 of them returned positive.

Coimbatore district had 1,172 active cases on Sunday, of which 281 patients were undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

As many as 101 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals and COVID care centres on Sunday.

Tiruppur district had 313 active cases on Sunday. The district reported 61 new cases, while 42 persons got discharged from hospitals. The death toll in the district increased to 225 after a 50-year-old man died at a private hospital on Saturday.