Coimbatore district logs 12 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 32 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 159 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.5 % on Friday when 2,558 swab samples were subjected to tests and 13 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four fresh COVID-19 cases. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 42 active cases and three patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.