Coimbatore district logs 106 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 106 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said that 114 persons recovered from the disease on Monday and the district had 1,234 active cases.

The district’s toll increased to 2,463 after a 78-year-old woman died on Sunday.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.3 % on Sunday when it reported 109 new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 62 fresh cases, taking its tally to 96,318 cases.

The overall toll went up to 999 as one death was reported by the Health Department. The district had 604 active cases and 58 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Monday.

The Nilgiris district reported 16 cases on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 34,080. The number of deaths stood at 213 on Monday, while 193 people are undergoing treatment.