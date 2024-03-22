Coimbatore district has highest number of voters in 40-49 age group

March 22, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district has the highest number of voters in the 40-49 age group, totalling 6,99,667 persons as per the electors’ age cohort details released by the district administration.

A total of 6,43,850 voters in the 30-39 age group are in the second position, followed by 5,78,162 voters aged between 50-59.

The least number of voters are in the 18-19 age group – 45,901. In the 80-plus age category, there are 76,235 voters in the district.

As per the data, the district has 31,07,485 voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies in its limits, namely Mettupalayam, Sulur, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore north, Thondamuthur, Coimbatore south, Singanallur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi and Valparai.