GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore district has highest number of voters in 40-49 age group

March 22, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district has the highest number of voters in the 40-49 age group, totalling 6,99,667 persons as per the electors’ age cohort details released by the district administration.

A total of 6,43,850 voters in the 30-39 age group are in the second position, followed by 5,78,162 voters aged between 50-59.

The least number of voters are in the 18-19 age group – 45,901. In the 80-plus age category, there are 76,235 voters in the district.

As per the data, the district has 31,07,485 voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies in its limits, namely Mettupalayam, Sulur, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore north, Thondamuthur, Coimbatore south, Singanallur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi and Valparai.

Women voters outnumber men in Coimbatore district

Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters – 4,68,846, followed by Kinathukadavu, which has 3,38,382 voters. Valparai has the least number of voters – 1,97,807.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.