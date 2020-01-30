Coimbatore district gets two new fire stations

The number of fire stations in Coimbatore district increased to 12 with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurating two new stations at Thondamuthur and Periyanaickenpalayam through video conferencing on Wednesday.

The new stations were opened mainly to cater to the needs of rural areas and also to reduce the response time.

While Mr. Palaniswami opened the stations through video conferencing from Chennai, Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development S. P. Velumani attended the ceremony at Thondamuthur fire station.

To begin with, each station will have one fire tender and a staff strength of 17 persons, including station officer. The 10 fire stations already functional in the district are located at Coimbatore south (near Coimbatore railway station), Coimbatore north (Kavundampalayam), Peelamedu, Ganapathy, Kinathukkadavu, Pollachi, Valparai, Annur, Mettupalayam and Sulur.

The new station at Thondamuthur will be help the Fire and Rescue Services to respond to emergencies reported from places such as Chadivayal, Karunya Nagar and Narasipuram. Emergency calls from these places were earlier handled by Coimbatore south and north stations which used to cause delay in response time.

The fire station at Periyanaickenpalayam will handle emergencies reported from places between Mettupalayam and Coimbatore north stations.

Sources with the Fire and Rescue Services said that the new fire stations were set up in rental buildings and efforts were under way to construct new stations in Government land.