Coimbatore district gets four more COVID-19 Care Centres

The district administration has set up four local COVID-19 Care Centres and increased the number of beds at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said in a release issued here on Friday after he chaired a review meeting at the Coimbatore Collectorate.

To treat asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, the administration had established a 400-bed facility at a private engineering college in Periyanaickenpalayam, a 200-bed facility at a college in Pollachi, a 100-bed facility at a wedding hall in Mettupalayam, another 100-bed facility at a private hospital and increased the number of beds by 200 at the Codissia complex.

For treating symptomatic patients, the administration had 400 beds at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, 405 beds at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, 160 beds at the district headquarters hospital in Pollachi and 277 beds at other government hospitals.

Mr. Velumani also said the administration was treating 52 COVID-19 positive patients at the Codissia complex with siddha medicine. As of July 31, the administration had collected swab samples from 1.24 lakh people and found 4,647 to be positive. Of those, 3,201 people were discharged after treatment and a little more than 50 had died.

To identify people with COVID-19, the administration had set a target of conducting 5,000 fever clinics and it was conducting it everyday in various parts of the district.

Even during the pandemic time, the State Government and district administration were concentrating on improving infrastructure facility in the district. As part of this, the State Government had signed a memorandum of understanding with eight industries and of those three were from Coimbatore. The three industries would invest ₹ 490 crore, he added.

He also said that the distribution of reusable mask through fair price shops, as announced by the Chief Minister, would begin on August 5. Each member of the public distribution system (ration) card-holding families would get two masks. In the release, the Minister also said that he had distributed ₹ 10,000 each to five registered street vendors to mark the launch of the lending scheme for street vendors.