Coimbatore district gets 19,000 doses of Covishield

22 April 2021 23:38 IST

On Thursday, 5,591 persons were vaccinated at different centres in the city

In a relief to the healthcare facilities and people who are waiting to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs, Coimbatore district on Thursday received 19,000 doses of Covishield vaccine.

Sources with the Health Department said that all the 19,000 doses of the vaccine were distributed to healthcare facilities by Thursday afternoon itself.

District Collector S. Nagarajan said that the district had enough stock of vaccine as of Thursday.

According to the district administration, a total stock of 14,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were available with government and private healthcare facilities as of 4 p.m. on Thursday. The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital had 700 doses and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital had 500 doses.

Government hospitals, urban primary health centres and block primary health centres in the district together had 8,100 doses. The remaining 4,980 doses were with private hospitals, said the release issued by the district administration.

However, as per the release, the vaccine warehouse/walk-in cooler at the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services at Race Course did not have stock of vaccine doses.

A senior official from the Health Department said that the warehouse did not have stock as the instruction from the higher-ups was “to distribute vaccine doses to all vaccination centres as soon as new stocks arrive”.

On Thursday, 5,591 persons were given vaccine jabs through different centres. According to the district administration, 3,25,257 persons were vaccinated in Coimbatore district as of Thursday.