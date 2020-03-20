Coimbatore district gears up to combat COVID-19

COIMBATORE

20 March 2020 00:34 IST

Health Dept. in the front of measures taken to stop the spread; Police, Forest Dept. have swung into action

With impact of COVID-19 crippling normal life, Coimbatore district is vigorously adopting measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

District Collector K. Rajamani is taking the lead in coordinating various departments to fight against the threat posed by the virus.

While the Health Department is in the front of measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19, even the Police and Forest Department have swung into action to contribute their part.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Mr. Rajamani, the district will have an advantage of preparedness against the spread of the virus with the testing facility becoming functional at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

CMCH Dean B. Asokan told The Hindu the testing centre was expected to be functional on Friday.

“All arrangements for the facility have been completed. We are waiting to have a reagent required for the testing centre which we expect to source by Friday,” the Dean said.

According to Mr. Rajamani, international passengers, who arrive Coimbatore International Airport, will be taken to the isolation facility at Tejaa Shakthi Institute of Technology for Women, Karumathampatti where they will be put under observation.

On Thursday, 118 passengers, who arrived from Sharjah, were taken to the facility for observation. They were later allowed to leave for their homes, after advised by Health officials.

An official at the airport said that the medical team started screening domestic passengers too from Wednesday.

The measure was taken as international passengers may land in other airports in the country and take a domestic flight to Coimbatore.

Health Department staff is already screening people who come from Kerala on the inter-State borders.

The Coimbatore City Police have instructed all police stations to provide mask and hand sanitiser to personnel for their safety.

On Thursday, several shopping centres and supermarkets in the city started screening customers with thermal scanner at entrance.

Several IT firms and companies in the district too have adopted the same precaution.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) too have taken efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI here, said that owners of all the hotels and restaurants had been advised to take precautions.

Awareness materials

“Apart from providing soap/handwash liquid/sanitiser, hotel owners have been advised to display awareness materials about COVID-19 for the benefit of the public. Boards that explain hand washing technique, tips to prevent COVID-19 spread and how to maintain personal hygiene are displayed at restaurants. They should also ensure that workers, who have fever or any symptoms of COVID-19, should not be allowed to work until they are fully recovered,” he added.

According to him, owners of restaurants on Kerala – Tamil Nadu border areas like Anaikatti and Walayar were given special instruction to take precautionary measures.

FSSAI has also created a WhatsApp group that has representatives from the managements of hotels including star rated and normal ones in the city.

“They have been asked to inform us if any foreigner or persons who come from COVID-19 affected areas check in,” he said.

The Drugs Control Department has taken measures to ensure that pharmacies do not fleece customers who buy mask and hand sanitiser, availability of which has decreased due to high demand.

“We have registered a case against a Pradhan Mantri Jan-Aushadhi outlet in Namakkal for selling hand sanitiser at excess prize using provisions of Drug Price Control Order and Essential Commodities Act. Licence of a pharmacy in Coimbatore was suspended for seven days on Thursday after it was found selling mask at higher price. Samples of hand sanitiser were lifted to check their quality,” said S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore zone which comprises Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

There are 5,000-odd pharmacies in the zone.

At Perur Patteeswarar temple, a board was kept at its entrance requesting those having fever, cold, dry cough, breathing uneasiness and people who have visited abroad recently not to enter its premises.

The district administration has also directed all the temples to restrict entry of devotees.