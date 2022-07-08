Coimbatore district focuses infrastructure for MSMEs

The district will look at developing infrastructure for various MSME clusters and support growth of these units, according to official sources here.

The District Industries Centre (DIC) conducted meetings with industry associations of different products, such as wet grinders, pumps, and grill gate manufacturers, to know their infrastructure requirements. The State government has announced a micro cluster for aluminium die cast units here and there are plans to develop one more micro cluster for coir units in Pollachi.

The government wants to encourage value addition of products made by MSMEs. With availability of common infrastructure, the micro units will be able to make value added products. For instance, the cost of machinery to make tufted mats or geo textiles from coir require high cost machinery. Even if 20 micro units come together and form a special purpose vehicle, a micro cluster can be developed and the required machinery can be purchased with support from the government, the sources said.

Apart from subsidies to individuals through schemes such as Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) or the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP), development of micro clusters, providing common infrastructure, and supporting industrial clusters will give a boost to MSMEs, the sources said.

In the case of programmes such as PMEGP and UYEGP, efforts are taken to meet the targets under special category (women, SC/ST, minority, and people with disabilities) this financial year. For instance, ₹ 25 lakh will be disbursed as subsidy for the first quarter of 2022-2023 to candidates selected from the special category under the UYEGP scheme. In the case of PMEGP, the government has relaxed the norms and increased the eligibility limit. Those interested should apply on www.kviconline.gov.in

The PMEGP is implemented by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Khadi and Village Industries Board, and the District Industries Centre and the project cost limit has been enhanced to ₹50 lakh for manufacturing sector and ₹20 lakh for business sector. The subsidy (general category) for industries coming up in urban areas will be 15 % and for rural areas it will be 25 %. For the special category, the subsidy will be 25 % for urban areas and 35 % for rural areas, according to a press release issued by the DIC.

