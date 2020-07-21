Coimbatore District Fire Officer dies

Coimbatore District Fire Officer P. Krishnamoorthy died at his residence in Peelamedu on Tuesday. He was 48.
Sources in the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services said that he visited a training programme that is on for newly recruited fire service personnel at a private college at Saravanampatti and also jogged for 10 km on Tuesday morning. He returned to his residence at around 8 a.m., where he is said to have collapsed. The neighbours found him motionless and contacted his family members, who were residing in Erode district. They rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he was declared as dead, according to the sources.
The cause of death remained unclear as the autopsy was not completed. Doctors at CMCH also lifted his swab sample to check whether he had contracted COVID-19 during his field visits and the results were awaited, the sources said.
Krishnamoorthy took charge as the District Fire Officer on January 6 this year. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
