Coimbatore district excels in anti-tobacco measures

Coimbatore district has excelled in anti-tobacco initiatives undertaken through the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The district has been ranked first in the State in imposing the highest fine of ₹ 7.28 lakh, and enabling 579 people to quit tobacco through cessation services.

As many as 1343 educational institutions in the district have been declared tobacco-free.

On Friday, Deputy Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Coimbatore, P. Aruna received the Certificate of Appreciation from Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam during an event organised at Chennai in connection with World No Tobacco Day.

Complimenting the Coimbatore team, Dr. Selvavinayagam advised the officials to implement MPOWER, a package structured around six demand reduction policy areas aligned with the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

They constitute monitoring tobacco consumption and the effectiveness of preventive measures; protecting people from tobacco smoke; offering help to quit tobacco use; warning about the dangers of tobacco; enforcing ban on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship; and raising tax on tobacco

“There is a need to focus and prevent children from getting into this habit,” Dr. Selvavinayagam said.