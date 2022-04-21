Coimbatore district Cyber Crime station recovers ₹3.8 lakh lost through phishing

The Cyber Crime station of Coimbatore district (rural) has recovered a total of ₹3,82,321 which two complainants lost through phishing.

In the first case, a 58-year-old woman from Thudiyalur received a mail from the id “neferenewalinsxr@xtra.co.nz“ which asked her to update Netflix subscription. The woman entered her credit card details and one-time password in the link provided in the mail. She found out that a transaction of ₹1,52,321 was done from her credit card.

She immediately approached the Cyber Crime station where officials froze the transaction and the amount was credited back to her account.

In the second case, a 27-year-old man from Sulur paid ₹2,30,000 to an account after seeing an advertisement that promised to arrange stays in four star hotels across India for a year. He approached the Cyber Crime station after realising that it was a fraud. The police froze the transaction and the amount was recovered.

According to the officials, a resident of Periyanaickenpalayam recently lost ₹8.76 lakh after he furnished details of his lost credit card to a number which he found in an online search. Believing that the number was the official customer care number of the bank, he gave details of the card to block it. The person who collected the details spent ₹8,76,646 using the card through multiple transactions.

Cyber Crime station inspector S. Jayadevi said such fraudulent transactions should be reported immediately to the authorities through www.cybercrime.gov.in or 1930 toll free number.

The Cyber Crime station has appealed to people to be careful while using unverified online apps, job sites and links requesting to update KYC (know your customer) details. It also appealed to people to avoid installing remote operating applications such as AnyDesk, TeamViewer and TeamViewer QuickSupport when requested by unknown persons.