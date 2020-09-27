Coimbatore district crosses 30,000 COVID-19 cases

The Nilgiris district reports single largest increase of 161 cases on Sunday

Coimbatore district on Sunday crossed 30,000 mark in terms of the number of people tested positive for the disease so far. On Sunday, 596 new cases of the disease were reported in the district while 472 persons got back home after recovering from the disease.

As many as 4,981 persons were undergoing treatment in Coimbatore district as of Sunday.

Sources with the district administration said that a private hospital was temporarily barred from treating COVID-19 patients based on allegations that it charged in excess of the rate fixed by the Government.

The Health Department on Sunday said that five more patients from Coimbatore district died of the disease, taking the death toll to 418. Eight more deaths have been reported from Tiruppur, taking the toll to 126. Erode reported two death, raising the cases to 84. In Salem, five patients died of the infection. According to health officials, two male patients, 52 years and 62 years respectively died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Three male patients aged 84 years, 70 years and 53 years died at private hospital here.

With the 282 persons testing positive for the disease, the overall tally of Tiruppur district increased to 7,681. As many as 1,667 persons were undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Coimbatore and Tiuruppur as of Sunday.

Erode district reported 125 new cases taking the district’s tally to 6,388. While 170 persons were discharged, 1,074 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 378 cases. According to health department officials, 369 cases were indigenous, including 177 cases in Salem Corporation limits. Nine patients returned from Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Thanjavur.

In Namakkal, 173 cases were reported. According to health department officials, 27 patients returned from Salem, Tiruppur, Erode, Coimbatore and Theni.

Krishnagiri district reported 66 cases, while Dharmapuri registered 93 indigenous cases.

In the Nilgiris, 161 people tested positive. This is the single largest increase in the number of cases over a 24-hour-period recorded in the district.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stands at 3,807. The death toll also increased from 23 to 24 with 917 people undergoing treatment.