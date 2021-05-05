Coimbatore district crosses 2,000 mark

Coimbatore district reported an all-time high of 2,029 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The district crossed the 2,000 mark in the daily caseload by registering a steep increase from Tuesday’s 1,509 cases.

According to the Health Department, six people died of COVID-19 in a single day at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) alone on Monday. The media bulletin issued by the department listed three of these deaths on Wednesday and the remaining were listed on Tuesday. The district’s death toll increased to 736.

A total of 1,329 persons from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported its highest-ever daily caseload with 640 new cases, which took the tally to 28,861 cases.

The Health Department reported the deaths of a 35-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The toll increased to 246 in the district. The active cases continued to remain over the 3,000-mark as 3,095 patients were undergoing treatment at various treatment centres in the district. A total of 25,520 patients have recovered, of which 596 were discharged on Wednesday.

In the district, 671 out of 1,586 beds in government and private hospitals were vacant while 411 out of 760 beds were vacant at COVID-19 Care Centres.

Vaccine doses arrive

On Wednesday, Tiruppur district received 7,000 anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses, 3,000 Covaxin and 4,000 Covishield doses, according to sources in the Health Department. The vaccine doses were distributed among the 130 government vaccination centres (government hospitals and primary health centres) in the district and the vaccination drive would resume from Thursday, the sources added.

In the Nilgiris, 139 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 10,358. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51 while 587 persons are undergoing treatment.