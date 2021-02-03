Coimbatore district crosses 100% coverage in pulse polio immunisation drive

COIMBATORE

03 February 2021

Coimbatore district achieved 102.78% coverage in the intensified pulse police immunisation drive held from Sunday to Tuesday.

The district had a target of immunising 3,41,408 children in the 0-5 age group for the drive.

However, the Health Department crossed the target and gave pulse polio drops to 3,50,914 children in the age group in the three day.

Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar said that the district also crossed the last year’s target. In 2020, 3.38 lakh children were vaccinated in the district.

On the first day of the drive held on Sunday, 3,36,798 children were vaccinated in the district.

Health workers gave the vaccine drops to 10,315 children on Monday and 3,801 children on Tuesday.

As per the statistics shared by the Health Department, both urban and rural areas crossed 100 % coverage in the immunisation drive, this year.

In urban areas, the immunisation drive achieved 104.46 % coverage by vaccinating 1,86,504 children.

A total of 1,64,410 children were vaccinated in the rural areas of the district, registering a coverage of 100.95 %.

Dr. Kumar said that health workers conducted house to house visits on Monday and Tuesday and gave vaccine drops to children who were not brought to the booths arranged in the district on Sunday.

He said that children who came from other places to the district, including children of the migrant workforce, resulted in the increase in the coverage this year.

A total of 6,536 workers, including Health Department staff and volunteers, are involved in the immunisation drive.