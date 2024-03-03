ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore achieves 97.42 % coverage in pulse polio immunisation drive

March 03, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Karanti Kumar Pati (left) administering polio drops to an infant as part of the pulse polio immunisation campaign at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Coimbatore district achieved 97.42 % coverage in the intensified pulse polio immunisation campaign held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the district administration, the district had a target of 3,14,558 children between the ages of zero to five, of which 3,06,436 children were administered pulse polio drops.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the immunisation drive at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday in the presence of Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and the hospital’s Dean A. Nirmala.

Health workers gave pulse polio drops to children through a total of 1,585 booths that functioned in places such as government hospitals, primary health centres, community halls, anganwadis, noon meal centres, railway stations, airport, toll gates, panchayat offices and bus stands. Mobile booths also were used for the immunisation drive.

Tiruppur district covered 99.1 % of targeted children in the immunisation campaign which was inaugurated by District Collector T. Christuraj.

The district had a target of 1,98,756 children in the 0-5 age group and 1,97,005 of them were vaccinated through 1,154 booths on Sunday. This included 651 children of migrant workers in the district.

Children who are not covered on the first day of the immunisation campaign will be vaccinated through house-to-house visits by health workers on Monday and Tuesday.

