Coimbatore District Court orders recovery of Corporation-owned land worth ₹16 crore

March 10, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Court has ruled in favour of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in a case, ordering recovery of land valued at ₹16 crore.

The disputed property, consisting of two plots of less than half an acre, when combined, is situated on Bashyakarlu Road in R. S. Puram and was owned by the civic body since 1920, an official of the Town Planning Department said. While no fee has been levied on the present residents, the civic body has been instructed to demolish the structure built on the site.

The Corporation had been embroiled in a legal battle with the occupants who had illegally seized the land for over a decade. Over the years, multiple cases were filed against the civic body in the Madras High Court by the occupants. However, the District Court dismissed the case as per High Court Orders issued on March 8,2024.

S.P. Thiyagarajan, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Reserve Site Protection Movement, emphasised that the ruling represents a notable milestone in reclaiming public land from encroachers. However, he stressed that such actions are taken only when cases have been prolonged.

Following the order, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran has instructed officials to expedite investigations into similar cases.

