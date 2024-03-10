GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore District Court orders recovery of Corporation-owned land worth ₹16 crore

March 10, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Court has ruled in favour of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in a case, ordering recovery of land valued at ₹16 crore.

The disputed property, consisting of two plots of less than half an acre, when combined, is situated on Bashyakarlu Road in R. S. Puram and was owned by the civic body since 1920, an official of the Town Planning Department said. While no fee has been levied on the present residents, the civic body has been instructed to demolish the structure built on the site.

The Corporation had been embroiled in a legal battle with the occupants who had illegally seized the land for over a decade. Over the years, multiple cases were filed against the civic body in the Madras High Court by the occupants. However, the District Court dismissed the case as per High Court Orders issued on March 8,2024.

S.P. Thiyagarajan, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Reserve Site Protection Movement, emphasised that the ruling represents a notable milestone in reclaiming public land from encroachers. However, he stressed that such actions are taken only when cases have been prolonged.

Following the order, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran has instructed officials to expedite investigations into similar cases.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.