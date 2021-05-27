Coimbatore district continues to top COVID-19 caseload in TN

27 May 2021 23:39 IST

For the second consecutive day, Coimbatore district on Thursday topped the State in terms of the daily caseload of new COVID-19 cases. The district reported 4,734 new cases of the disease while Chennai had 2,779 cases.

It had 37,488 active cases of the disease on Thursday.

The Health Department said that 2,930 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from the disease on Thursday.

The Department on Thursday declared that 32 more persons from the district died of COVID-19. This took the official death toll to 1,135.

For the first time, Tiruppur district reported over 2,000 new cases in a single day. A total of 2,074 new cases were reported on Thursday. This took the overall tally to 54,524 cases.

This single-day caseload of Tiruppur district was the third highest in the State after Coimbatore (4,734 new cases) and Chennai (2,779 new cases). The Health Department reported 34 new deaths, which took the district’s toll past the 400-mark to 413 deaths. The active cases in the district were 16,052. While 38,059 patients have recovered so far, 909 among them were discharged on Thursday from various treatment centres.

The district reported 111 vacant beds in government and private hospitals and 457 vacant beds in COVID-19 care centres on Thursday, according to the Health Department.

Erode district reported 1,699 new cases, taking the tally to 49,685. While 1,146 persons were discharged, 13,516 continue to be under treatment. Eleven persons died, raising the death toll to 290.

As many as 987 cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 391 cases were reported in the corporation limits.

As per bulletin, 30 deaths were reported, including 13 women patients.

In Namakkal, 883 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Nine deaths were reported, including three women patients.

Krishnagiri recorded 469 new cases while 1,078 patients were discharged. The district registered three deaths. Active cases in the district stood at 6,783 cases as of Thursday. A total of 30,810 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

In the Nilgiris, 434 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 16,985. The number of deaths in the district increased from 75 to 78 on Thursday while 3,198 persons are undergoing treatment.

Dharmapuri recorded 304 fresh cases, and 297 patients were discharged with four deaths registered. The total number of active cases in the district was 3,172. As of date, a total 17,265 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.