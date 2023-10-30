Coimbatore District Collectorate receives 381 petitions during GDP meet

October 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati received a total of 381 petitions during the weekly grievance day meeting held at the Collectorate here on Monday. The Collector also distributed prosthetics to persons with disability at a cost of ₹64,000 during the meet.

Hindustan Makkal Seva Iyakkam, in its petition to the Collector, expressed concern over the construction of shops on the Sulur Sunnat Jamaat mosque premises without authorisation despite the land being designated for religious worship. The organisation has also alleged that the mosque’s management has allowed the building of commercial shops on adjacent land allocated for residential use.

The meeting also witnessed petitions pertaining to issues with pension, land deed transfer, free housing and employment.

