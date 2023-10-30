HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore District Collectorate receives 381 petitions during GDP meet

October 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati received a total of 381 petitions during the weekly grievance day meeting held at the Collectorate here on Monday. The Collector also distributed prosthetics to persons with disability at a cost of ₹64,000 during the meet.

Hindustan Makkal Seva Iyakkam, in its petition to the Collector, expressed concern over the construction of shops on the Sulur Sunnat Jamaat mosque premises without authorisation despite the land being designated for religious worship. The organisation has also alleged that the mosque’s management has allowed the building of commercial shops on adjacent land allocated for residential use.

The meeting also witnessed petitions pertaining to issues with pension, land deed transfer, free housing and employment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.